India Bans 'Real Money' Online Games in Crackdown on Gambling

India has passed a new law that effectively shuts down the country's multi-billion-dollar "real money online gaming" industry.

The legislation bans all games involving real cash, regardless of whether they are based on skill or chance, in a bold move to combat gambling and its social consequences.

The new law, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was approved by the Indian Parliament on 22 August.

It outlaws everything from skill-based games like fantasy cricket to chance-based games like poker, citing concerns over addiction, financial ruin, and mental health problems.

The government also sees these platforms as a breeding ground for money laundering and financial fraud.

The legislation imposes harsh penalties for violations.

Anyone operating a real money game faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 1 crore rupees.

For advertising these games, the penalty is a maximum of two years in prison or a fine of up to 50 lakh rupees. Repeat offenders face even tougher sentences of up to five years in prison and a 2 crore-rupee fine.

