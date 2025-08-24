India’s unloading of 20m tonnes of rice will plunge Thai prices, exporter warns

The Thai Rice Exporters Association has warned that Thai rice prices are likely to plunge further next month after the Indian government moves to unload 20 million tonnes of rice from its stockpile.

The scenario was predicted by Chukiart Opaswong, honorary president of the association.

India’s stockpile release to hit global market

Chukiart said that if the Indian government releases 20 million tonnes of rice from its stockpile, Thailand’s competitiveness in the global rice market will be further weakened. This would result in falling rice prices domestically and deal a heavy blow to Thai farmers.

He explained that the Indian government plans to unload the stockpile to make space for the new harvest, when it will begin purchasing rice from its farmers.