From Thai sweets to shuttlecocks: the long road to badminton success

Kamala, who used to sell traditional Thai sweets, set up the school in 1991 so that her kids could play badminton. She started with one court and four students and brought in former Thai national team coach Pornroj Banditpisut as the trainer. When he moved to Krabi, Chinese trainer Xie Zhihua took over and has now been on the staff for 31 years.

As the number of students increased, the club moved to accommodate them. Then, in 2003, Kamala invested 100 million baht and Banthongyord was born. The school has some 300 students attending the three courses offered: basic for the under-15s; athlete for those who want to make badminton a career; and the special course where one-on-one training is provided.