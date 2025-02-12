Thai desserts you’ll love if you enjoy Mango Sticky Rice

Khanom Krok (Thai Coconut Pancakes)



Khanom Krok is a traditional Thai dessert made from flour, sugar, and coconut milk, then poured into a special dimpled pan. When ready to eat, it is scooped out as round pieces, often paired together.



Khao Tom Mud (Sticky Rice with Banana)



Khao Tom Mud is a traditional Thai dessert made with sticky rice or black sticky rice soaked overnight to soften. The rice is then cooked with coconut milk for fragrance and wrapped around a banana filling before being tightly wrapped in banana leaves.

Kluay Buat Chi (Banana in Coconut Milk)



This classic Thai dessert features boiled Thai Namwa bananas simmered in sweet coconut milk with palm sugar. To enhance the aroma, pandan leaves are often added while cooking, creating a rich and creamy treat.



Look Chup (Mung Bean Marzipan)



Look Chup is a vibrant Thai dessert made from steamed mung beans blended with coconut milk and sugar. The mixture is shaped into miniature fruits and vegetables, painted with food coloring, and coated with a thin layer of jelly for a glossy, lifelike appearance.