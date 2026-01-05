Chubu Electric May Have Underestimated N-Plant Quake Risks

Chubu Electric suspects that the estimated maximum seismic ground motion the power plant could experience may have been underestimated.

The company will set up a third-party committee comprising external lawyers to investigate the matter.

Last month, the Nuclear Regulation Authority stopped the regulatory screening for the plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, following a report from Chubu Electric.

The company has become unable to resume operations of any of the reactors at the plant anytime soon.

Hayashi told a news conference in the central Japan city of Nagoya, where the company is headquartered, that the possible negligence "could have a serious impact on the NRA's examination," as well as "undermine trust in our nuclear power business and shake the foundations of our operations."

On Monday, the industry ministry ordered the company to report on the matter based on the electricity business law.