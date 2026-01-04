N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Japan's Defence Ministry said that at least two ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea and that they are believed to have fallen into waters outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.
The missiles, which may have flown on irregular trajectories, reached altitudes of up to around 50 kilometres and travelled a distance of about 900 to 950 km, according to the ministry.
The ministry is analysing details of the launch.
No damage to aircraft or ships has been confirmed, sources in the ministry said.
The North Korean action "threatens the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community," Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters.
Japan's government lodged a strong protest to North Korea over the launch through the embassy channel in Beijing.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed ministries and agencies concerned to collect and analyse information about the launch and swiftly provide the public with related information.
This was the first ballistic missile launch by North Korea since it fired a short-range missile on November 7 last year.
The latest launch came as South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is set to visit China from Sunday and hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, in which North Korea's nuclear and missile development could be on the agenda.
