Japan to seek thaw with China as key diplomatic theme in 2026

Takaichi has no intention to withdraw her Taiwan contingency remark in question, however. A Japanese Foreign Ministry official says that Japan-China relations will likely remain stalled for an extended period.

Japan attaches importance to relations with the United States in dealing with China.

Takaichi hopes to visit the United States in March for the first time since taking office, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's expected visit to China in April, to coordinate their countries' policies toward China.

In telephone talks on Friday, Takaichi and Trump agreed to work on arranging the Japanese leader's visit to the United States for the spring this year.

But Trump has so far remained silent on the Japan-China confrontation.

Some in the Japanese government speculate that Trump hopes to avoid making waves since he apparently aims to strike a deal with China in the economic field ahead of the midterm elections in November.

In relations with the United States, Washington's pressure for a hike in Japan's defence spending is a source of concern for Tokyo.

The Trump administration, which has clarified its intention to seek an increase in Japan's defence budget, looks certain to boost its pressure as the Japanese government plans to update its three key national security-related documents within 2026.

Also, Japan and the United States are set to begin full-scale negotiations on renewing a bilateral accord on Japan's host-nation support for U.S. troops stationed in the East Asian country, which is set to expire at the end of March.

Takaichi aims to advance the free and open Indo-Pacific vision, advocated by her mentor, the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

As part of the moves, Takaichi plans to invite South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan in the middle of this month to strengthen Japan-South Korea relations.

Takaichi is then slated to welcome Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Japan later in January and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February, fully kicking off her multifaceted diplomacy.

