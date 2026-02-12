Iran's National Day Celebration Highlights Centuries-Old Ties with Thailand

Iranian Ambassador emphasises shared ethical values and untapped economic potential in bilateral relations.
The Iranian Embassy in Thailand hosted a reception on 11 February 2026 to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the government of the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
The celebration, marking Iran's National Day, took place at the Almiroz Hotel on the evening of 11 February.
During his address, H.E. Dr Nassereddin Heidari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom of Thailand, expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations.
"We very much hope that, with good will and support from the Thai government, we will see the development of increasingly prosperous bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in economic relations, which still have enormous potential that can benefit both countries," the ambassador stated.
To mark the occasion, Ambassador Heidari also authored an article promoting bilateral relations between Thailand and Iran. He outlined the historical and philosophical foundations of Iran-Thailand relations, describing them as "a centuries-old tapestry woven with threads of trade and mutual respect."
The ambassador highlighted the 17th-century influence of Sheikh Ahmad Qomi, a pivotal figure in Thai-Iranian relations who served the Ayutthaya Kingdom.
"Sheikh Ahmad was not only a man of faith and virtue, but also a figure with deep practical expertise in commerce, international trade, and administration," Dr Heidari wrote. "The Thai kings of the Ayutthaya Kingdom recognised his value and invited him to participate in the administration of the kingdom—not as an outsider, but as a trusted partner in ensuring stability and prosperity."
Drawing on observations from a Thai diplomat who visited Persian historical sites, the ambassador emphasised shared philosophical values between the two nations.
The diplomat noted that "the grandeur of Persepolis and Cyrus the Great's tomb are architectural testaments to 'impermanence.' They remind us that material power is fleeting, and only actions rooted in justice endure."
According to Ambassador Heidari, this Persian worldview "resonates deeply with Buddhist teachings in Thailand regarding 'karmic responsibility.' In both cultures, ethics is a daily discipline aimed at elevating human experience. Persian ethical reminders of impermanence resonate deeply with Buddhist teachings on non-attachment and moral urgency."
The ambassador outlined three key reasons for preserving these cultural connections:
Ethical Diplomacy: "Sustainability in politics is impossible without ethical foundations," the ambassador noted, adding that international trust is built through the "convergence of virtue and tradecraft."
Cultural Synergy: Understanding shared philosophical roots—pairing faith with wisdom—allows both nations to combat modern stereotypes.
Economic Trust: When trade is rooted in honesty rather than short-term gain, it creates lasting prosperity for both Thais and Iranians.
"Ultimately, the friendship between the Cradle of Civilisation and the Land of Smiles is a treasure," Ambassador Heidari concluded. "By honouring the symbolic lessons of Shiraz and the legacy of figures like Sheikh Ahmad Qomi, we ensure that the 'Silk Road' of the spirit remains open, fostering a more empathetic future for the next generations of Iran and Thailand."
The National Day celebration marks an annual commemoration held on 11 February, honouring the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.