Iran's National Day Celebration Highlights Centuries-Old Ties with Thailand

Iranian Ambassador emphasises shared ethical values and untapped economic potential in bilateral relations.

The Iranian Embassy in Thailand hosted a reception on 11 February 2026 to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the government of the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

The celebration, marking Iran's National Day, took place at the Almiroz Hotel on the evening of 11 February.

During his address, H.E. Dr Nassereddin Heidari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom of Thailand, expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations.

"We very much hope that, with good will and support from the Thai government, we will see the development of increasingly prosperous bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in economic relations, which still have enormous potential that can benefit both countries," the ambassador stated.

To mark the occasion, Ambassador Heidari also authored an article promoting bilateral relations between Thailand and Iran. He outlined the historical and philosophical foundations of Iran-Thailand relations, describing them as "a centuries-old tapestry woven with threads of trade and mutual respect."

The ambassador highlighted the 17th-century influence of Sheikh Ahmad Qomi, a pivotal figure in Thai-Iranian relations who served the Ayutthaya Kingdom.

