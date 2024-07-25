Dusit Thani Bangkok: a tribute to the past built for the future

The hotel, completely transformed as part of the Dusit Central Park project, boasts a seamless blend of its rich history and modern design, providing guests with a familiar yet refreshing experience.

Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, emphasised the company’s dedication to preserving Thai art and culture.

“Determined to take Thailand’s hospitality and tourism industries to new heights, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, the founder of Dusit Thani Bangkok, not only built a prominent hotel that embodied the beauty of the city, but also incorporated various aspects of Thai identity to present Thainess to the world,” she said.

Promising that Dusit Thani Bangkok would remain one of the country’s most prestigious hotels after more than half a century, Suthumpun stated that the hotel remains committed to preserving Thai art and culture.