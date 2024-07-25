Dusit Thani Bangkok: a tribute to the past built for the future

The hotel, completely transformed as part of the Dusit Central Park project, boasts a seamless blend of its rich history and modern design, providing guests with a familiar yet refreshing experience.
Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, emphasised the company’s dedication to preserving Thai art and culture.
“Determined to take Thailand’s hospitality and tourism industries to new heights, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, the founder of Dusit Thani Bangkok, not only built a prominent hotel that embodied the beauty of the city, but also incorporated various aspects of Thai identity to present Thainess to the world,” she said.
Promising that Dusit Thani Bangkok would remain one of the country’s most prestigious hotels after more than half a century, Suthumpun stated that the hotel remains committed to preserving Thai art and culture.
“Among our top priorities alongside building a new, modernised Dusit Thani Bangkok, was keeping these invaluable works of art and architecture alive as a cultural heritage for generations to come,” she noted, adding that this commitment was a testament to the enduring spirit of Thai hospitality.
The nine signature elements being reintroduced are
The new Dusit Thani Bangkok will feature 257 spacious guest rooms, each with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over Lumpini Park. Internationally acclaimed interior design firm André Fu Studio has crafted interiors that bridge past and present.
“Preserving these treasured remembrances reflects Dusit Thani Bangkok’s commitment to unremitting care and attention to detail,” Suphajee added. “We aim to establish our storied legacy on a solid foundation of graceful Thai history and culture, fused with the evolving identity of modern-day Bangkok.”
The hotel’s reopening is part of the larger Dusit Central Park project, a mixed-use development in Bangkok’s CBD. As September approaches, anticipation builds for the return of this Bangkok landmark, promising to once again showcase the best of Thai hospitality to the world.