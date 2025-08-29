Sinee and Sunong rebut Chanin's claims over Dusit Thani inheritance and management

Importantly, Chanut and Children believes that Central Pattana holds a significant stake in Dusit Thani, amounting to 17.09%, and is a key partner in the Dusit Central Park project, which is valued at over 46 billion baht.

The company therefore deems it appropriate to invite Central Pattana to send representatives to join the board of Dusit Thani, in line with their shareholding proportion. This is a standard practice for managing investments in businesses and not an unusual request in any way.

This is intended to allow Central Pattana to contribute its knowledge and experience to support and further develop Dusit Thani, strengthening the business and ensuring its growth.

The statement further explained that Central Pattana has nominated only two new board members from the 10 additional directors, making it impossible for Central Pattana to take control or take over Dusit Thani, as reported.

Furthermore, the company is confident that Central Pattana is a well-respected, professional organisation that operates under governance principles and has no intention of taking over Dusit Thani as alleged.

Sinee and Sunong reassured Dusit Thani shareholders that the company’s actions were motivated by a genuine intention to manage Dusit Thani in a way that promotes sustainable progress, following the principles and management approach established by Thanpuying Chanut.

Sinee, having worked alongside Thanpuying Chanut for over 30 years, has absorbed invaluable knowledge and experience directly from her. Therefore, the company believes that Sinee possesses the knowledge, understanding, experience, and capability to manage Dusit Thani effectively.

Additionally, Kritsada Kaweeyan and Supasak Jiraseveenupraphan, who will join as board members with signing authority alongside Sinee, have no connections to Central Pattana.

They are highly qualified individuals, and the company believes they will manage Dusit Thani with transparency and in accordance with good governance practices, as outlined by the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

This will enable Dusit Thani to succeed, become a globally recognised hotel brand, and continue to thrive in Thailand, in line with the vision of Thanpuying Chanut, the founder of Dusit Thani.

Sinee and Sunong also refuted Chanin’s statement, saying that their invitation to outsiders with no prior involvement in Dusit Thani’s management to assume control was untrue. They considered this to be a deliberate defamation.

They also clarified that the management of Thanpuying Chanut’s inheritance is a private family matter, and it was highly inappropriate to make such matters public.

They expressed that if Thanpuying Chanut were aware of this situation, she would undoubtedly feel sorrow and regret over Chanin’s actions. They believed it was essential to clarify the truth for the public.

Regarding Chanin’s claim that the three heirs of Thanpuying Chanut had agreed to divide the inheritance, with Chanin receiving all the shares in Chanut and Children, Sinee and Sunong categorically denied this.

They stated that the heirs had not reached any agreement, and the claimed agreement had not taken place. In fact, in 2023, Chanin filed a lawsuit against Sinee and Sunong to force them to transfer all shares to him.

In 2024, the court dismissed Chanin's case, ruling that the inheritance meeting had only reached the stage of determining division methods, and no agreement had been made. Despite this, Chanin continued to claim such an agreement existed.

Sinee and Sunong dismissed Chanin's statement claiming that "all parties agreed to give me all the shares in Chanut and Children, while my siblings received shares in the other two companies, with other assets to be divided equally," stating that it is entirely false and defamatory.

They emphasized that this issue has been unresolved since 2022 due to an inability to agree on the inheritance division, not a case of changing minds later, and they have suffered damage as a result.

Therefore, Sinee and Sunong wish to clarify that the actions taken regarding Dusit Thani and the request to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting were made with the best interests of Dusit Thani and its shareholders in mind, not for personal gain.

The company, as a major shareholder, will not allow outsiders to take control of Dusit Thani or its management.

It is committed to managing Dusit Thani with transparency, adhering to governance principles, and is open to scrutiny from all parties to ensure the long-term stability, progress, and sustainable growth of the company, the statement concluded.