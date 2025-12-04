Over 10 million Thais affected by PM 2.5 dust, with severe health impacts

Supakorn Tultrairatana, a senior physician at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, shared concerning statistics about the impact of PM 2.5 dust in Thailand.

He reported that over 10 million people have been affected by the fine particulate matter in 2025, based on data from public hospitals nationwide, excluding those treated at private hospitals or clinics.

Although this figure represents a slight decrease from the 12 million affected in 2024, it remains significant. Respiratory conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, have been the most prevalent among those affected.

Additionally, there has been an increase in skin rashes and eye issues, such as conjunctivitis.