Over 10 million Thais affected by PM 2.5 dust, with severe health impacts

Supakorn Tultrairatana, a senior physician at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, shared concerning statistics about the impact of PM 2.5 dust in Thailand.
He reported that over 10 million people have been affected by the fine particulate matter in 2025, based on data from public hospitals nationwide, excluding those treated at private hospitals or clinics.
Although this figure represents a slight decrease from the 12 million affected in 2024, it remains significant. Respiratory conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, have been the most prevalent among those affected.
Additionally, there has been an increase in skin rashes and eye issues, such as conjunctivitis.
“People experiencing nosebleeds or coughing up blood during the PM 2.5 season may be affected by PM 2.5 itself, or it could be caused by other factors unrelated to PM 2.5. However, if asked whether PM 2.5 can lead to these conditions, the answer is yes,” he said.
“Nosebleeds may be mild, but for more severe cases, such as shortness of breath in individuals with asthma or COPD triggered by PM 2.5, there is a risk that the condition could worsen to the point where a ventilator may be required.”
Supakorn also highlighted the long-term risks of continuous exposure to PM 2.5, particularly the increased likelihood of lung cancer. However, diagnosing lung cancer directly as a result of PM 2.5 is difficult due to a lack of specific testing.
“Worldwide, it is agreed that the more PM 2.5 there is, the higher the risk of lung cancer. Prolonged exposure increases the likelihood of developing lung cancer, but how long exposure needs to be before the disease occurs is not clearly defined,” he explained.
To address these risks, Supakorn advocates for long-term solutions that tackle the root causes of PM 2.5 pollution, including agricultural burning and vehicle emissions. He calls for policies that support the adoption of electric vehicles and alternative agricultural practices to reduce reliance on burning.
For the public, Supakorn advises reducing outdoor exposure on days with high PM 2.5 levels, wearing N95 masks, and covering the skin to protect against rashes. People are also encouraged to exercise indoors and consult medical professionals if they experience respiratory or skin issues related to the pollution.