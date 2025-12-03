Kick Off: Emissions Testing for Black Smoke in Vehicles to Reduce PM2.5 Over 90 Days

Pol Lt Gen Ittiporn further emphasized that to prevent and solve the problem of PM2.5 dust from the transportation sector in Bangkok, a 90-day Dangerous Period is designated from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, where all agencies will conduct 14 checkpoints per day in Bangkok and 16 checkpoints in surrounding areas. In other provinces, inspections will be intensified in major cities.

The PCD has integrated efforts with provincial transport offices, provincial natural resources and environmental offices, provincial police, and local administrative organizations. If any vehicle is found to exceed the smoke limit, the traffic officer will temporarily stop the vehicle and order the owner to correct it within 15 days, reduced from the previous 30-day period. If the owner fails to comply, they may face penalties for violating the vehicle registration law and land transport law, with fines of up to 5,000 baht under Section 102 of the National Environmental Quality Promotion Act.

To further alleviate the burden on vehicle owners, the PCD has collaborated with Bangkok, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute, and the private sector. This partnership encourages car owners to have their vehicles checked and oil changed under the Green List Plus program in partnership with various car manufacturers. This initiative offers discounts for engine checks (over 55 items), oil changes, spare parts, and labor costs up to 50%.

In addition, vehicle owners who register for the Green List Plus with Bangkok will receive additional benefits from the private sector, including free parking at Central, The Mall, and Lotus shopping malls, BTS transit vouchers, and discounts for compulsory car insurance through AIS.

Surin Worakijthamrong, Director of the Pollution Control Department, stated that between October 1 – November 30, 2025, authorities inspected and prohibited the use of 85,731 vehicles, including 62,763 vehicles in Bangkok. Of these, 656 vehicles exceeded the smoke limits, and 291 vehicles were successfully repaired and passed inspection, representing 44%. Vehicles that did not comply or were not brought for repairs within the legal timeframe will be subject to further fines under the law.