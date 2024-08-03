Kunlavut kindles badminton medal hopes, routing China’s world No. 1

The victory has ignited hopes for the Kingdom's first-ever medal in this sport. Twenty years ago, Boonsak Polsana came close to securing an Olympic medal in men's singles at the Athens Games, but ultimately fell short, losing the bronze medal match and finishing fourth.

“Today's game was tough. My opponent put a lot of pressure on me, and I felt it, but being the underdog helped me relax a bit. I gave it my all and managed to control the game from start to finish, trying to enjoy every moment. I might not have been at my best compared to before, but I played with joy,” said the 23-year-old, who faces world No. 3 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semi-final on Sunday.

“To win a medal, I know I need to do better. Every day is different, and tomorrow is a new challenge. My next opponent will be a top player, so I have to bring my best game. It's my first Olympics, and it's always tough.

“However, I'm still new to this level. I'll just do my best and enjoy the game. If possible, I want to win a medal."

The other Thai hope in badminton is Ratchanok Intanon, the 2008 quarter-finalist. She will play Indonesian Gregory Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia on Saturday.

