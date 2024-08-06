Kunlavut to get THB 11 million for Olympic badminton win

Badminton icon Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn is to receive more than 11 million baht rewards from sports agencies after winning Thailand’s first Olympic silver medal in badminton in the Paris 2024 Games, Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said on Monday.

The world no. 8 defeated Malaysia’s Lee Jii Zia 21-14, 21-15 in the men’s singles semi-final on Sunday, which guaranteed a silver medal, before losing to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Monday's final round at 11-21, 11-21.

Kunlavut will earn up to 7.2 million baht from the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), if he chooses to receive the money in instalments, plus a salary of 10,000 baht a month for 20 years from the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, totalling 2.4 million baht, said Patama.

In addition, Patama, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and vice president of the Badminton World Federation, said she would give Kunlavut a personal reward of 1.5 million baht, driving up the total to more than 11 million baht.