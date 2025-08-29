Thai military calls on UN to investigate Cambodia’s illegal landmine placement at border, urging joint demining efforts

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), through the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), has called on the United Nations (UN) to address the issue of Cambodia’s illegal landmine placement along the Thai-Cambodian border. This follows the discovery of PMN-2 anti-personnel mines planted by Cambodian forces, in violation of the Ottawa Convention.

Thailand has requested UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), as well as other relevant international organisations, to assist in investigating and verifying evidence, as well as participating in humanitarian demining operations.

The call to action follows an incident on August 27, 2025, when a Thai soldier from the Royal Thai Army stepped on a landmine while on patrol near Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province.