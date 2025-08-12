Thailand rejects Cambodian claim of troop movement at Prasat Ta Kwai

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement addressing what it calls the misrepresentation of comments by Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area, in an interview on August 10, 2025. The interview, which concerned Prasat Ta Kwai, has been reported by various individuals and media outlets in Cambodia and cited by the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence.
The Ministry stressed that, as the Royal Thai Army has already clarified, the Thai side has not redeployed any forces to encroach on Cambodian sovereignty in any way. Thai troops remain in the same positions they occupied when the ceasefire came into effect.
Thailand affirmed its readiness to participate in Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings with Cambodia, in line with the two-week timeframe agreed at the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting between the two countries on August 7, 2025. These discussions would allow both sides to address the practical implementation of the ceasefire in their respective areas.
The statement reaffirmed Thailand’s strict adherence to the terms of the ceasefire as agreed at the Extraordinary GBC Meeting. At the same time, it urged Cambodia to also comply fully, particularly by refraining from disseminating false information or fake news, to prevent misunderstandings among the people of both countries and foster an atmosphere conducive to peaceful dialogue.