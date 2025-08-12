Thailand rejects Cambodian claim of troop movement at Prasat Ta Kwai

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement addressing what it calls the misrepresentation of comments by Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area, in an interview on August 10, 2025. The interview, which concerned Prasat Ta Kwai, has been reported by various individuals and media outlets in Cambodia and cited by the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence.

The Ministry stressed that, as the Royal Thai Army has already clarified, the Thai side has not redeployed any forces to encroach on Cambodian sovereignty in any way. Thai troops remain in the same positions they occupied when the ceasefire came into effect.