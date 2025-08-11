Army slams Cambodia over distorted claims, insists Thai strikes hit only military targets

The Royal Thai Army has dismissed Cambodian allegations that Thai forces were responsible for extensive damage to civilian areas in Oddar Meanchey province during recent border clashes, describing the claims as a distortion of the facts.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Information earlier reported that Lt Gen Maly Socheata, spokesperson for the Cambodian Defence Ministry, had announced the visit of military attachés from nine foreign countries to Thmor Doun village in Kouk Mon subdistrict, Banteay Ampil district.

Cambodian authorities claimed the village was damaged by MK-84 bombs and shelling from Thai forces that hit homes, a school, and a health station. The visit was said to be in line with the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting resolution of August 7, 2025, which called on both sides to comply with the ceasefire agreement.