No build-up of Cambodian troops near Chong An Ma: Second Army Area deputy chief

A deputy commander of the Second Army Area inspected the border near Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani on Monday morning following social media rumours that Cambodian troops had been mobilised to the area.
After the inspection, Maj Gen Weerayuth Raksilp told reporters that the social media claims of unusually high numbers of Cambodian troops near Chong An Ma were unfounded.
The Second Army Area’s Facebook page reported that Weerayuth visited Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district to assess the situation himself in response to the rumours.
According to the post, Weerayuth said that the border situation near Chong An Ma was calm, with no irregular activity observed.
Weerayuth is the most senior deputy commander of the Second Army Area and one of three deputies to Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, who will retire as commander at the end of September.
Chong An Ma has been the site of recent military confrontations. The latest round of fighting between Thailand and Cambodia, which broke out in July 2025, saw significant clashes in the area.