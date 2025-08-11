No build-up of Cambodian troops near Chong An Ma: Second Army Area deputy chief

A deputy commander of the Second Army Area inspected the border near Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani on Monday morning following social media rumours that Cambodian troops had been mobilised to the area.

After the inspection, Maj Gen Weerayuth Raksilp told reporters that the social media claims of unusually high numbers of Cambodian troops near Chong An Ma were unfounded.

The Second Army Area’s Facebook page reported that Weerayuth visited Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district to assess the situation himself in response to the rumours.