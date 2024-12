Most Thais believe taekwondo athlete Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit’s victory in securing her second consecutive Olympic gold medal was the highlight of Thai sports this year, according to a survey.

The poll, conducted by Kasem Bundit University’s Sport Poll, surveyed 1,712 respondents nationwide from December 16 to 20. When asked to identify the best event in Thai sports this year, respondents replied: 37.86%: Panipak’s second gold in consecutive Olympic taekwondo competitions.

29.65%: Thai teams winning medals at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

16.70%: Improvement in Thai sports development.

7.04%: The Thai national football team winning the 50th King’s Cup.

5.49%: Increased public awareness of sports activities.

3.23%: Other events. Best Male Athlete Respondents named the following as the year’s top male athletes: 25.73%: Kunlavut Vitidsarn (badminton).

21.61%: Theerapong Silachai (weightlifting).

19.43%: Weeraphon Wichuma (weightlifting).

15.66%: Puripol Boonson (athletics).

13.90%: Somkiat Chantra (motorcycle racing).

3.67%: Other athletes. Best Female Athlete Respondents chose the following as the best female athletes: 26.86%: Panipak Wongpattanakit (taekwondo).

23.05%: Chancham Suwannapheng (boxing).

19.01%: Surodchana Khambao (weightlifting).

15.88%: Atthaya Thitikul (golf).

13.32%: Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (golf).

1.88%: Other athletes. Best Sports Associations Respondents could name more than one association. The top five were: 87.96%: Taekwondo Association of Thailand.

77.26%: Badminton Association of Thailand.

68.03%: Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association.

58.66%: Sports Association for Intellectual Disability of Thailand.

