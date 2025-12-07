Si Sa Ket orders evacuation of 12 border subdistricts near Preah Vihear

Clash leaves two Thai soldiers wounded

The latest incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, wounding two Thai soldiers.

Although the exchange of fire has now ceased, security agencies have maintained orders for residents in four border provinces — Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani — to move to government-run shelters or other safe locations, citing continuing uncertainty and the risk of renewed clashes.

The Si Sa Ket governor urged the public to follow updates and instructions only from the Royal Thai Army and the Second Army Area, and to have confidence that state agencies stand ready to look after residents “as if they were family”.

In Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, rescue workers from Nam Yuen municipality, together with local administrative and public health officials, were seen helping to move bedridden patients and other vulnerable groups out of the municipal area and nearby communities after the evacuation alert was issued.

Traffic on the Det Udom–Nam Yuen road became heavily congested as vehicles streamed out of Nam Yuen district. Many cars and pick-up trucks were loaded with essential belongings and sacks of rice as families headed towards their chosen evacuation centres.

Traffic police from Det Udom police station were deployed at the Tha Pho Si intersection and other bottleneck points to help manage the flow of vehicles and keep the route clear for emergency operations.