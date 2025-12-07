Si Sa Ket orders evacuation of 12 border subdistricts near Preah Vihear

On Sunday (December 7), Si Sa Ket governor Anurat Thamprajumjit ordered the evacuation of residents living in “red” and “yellow” risk zones in 12 subdistricts along the Khao Phra Wihan–Phu Makua border area of Kantharalak district, following an armed clash between Thai and Cambodian troops.
Although gunfire has stopped and the situation has calmed, the governor said the evacuation was necessary to ensure the highest level of safety for local people. He stressed that residents must strictly follow pre-prepared evacuation plans.
People in neighbouring provinces, including Buri Ram, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani, have also begun moving away from the immediate border areas.
Anurat said he had ordered the Kantharalak district chief to evacuate villagers from seven “red zone” subdistricts and five “yellow zone” subdistricts, as follows:
For Khun Han and Phu Sing districts, authorities are still awaiting further instructions from the Second Army Area.
“Please do not panic,” the governor said. “We already have clear evacuation plans from origin to destination. Please have confidence in the administrative system of Si Sa Ket province, which has well-prepared evacuation procedures.”
He also underlined Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s directive to prioritise the safety, food and accommodation of evacuees, adding that designated evacuation centres at the destination sites have already been opened and are ready to receive people.
Clash leaves two Thai soldiers wounded
The latest incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, wounding two Thai soldiers.
Although the exchange of fire has now ceased, security agencies have maintained orders for residents in four border provinces — Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani — to move to government-run shelters or other safe locations, citing continuing uncertainty and the risk of renewed clashes.
The Si Sa Ket governor urged the public to follow updates and instructions only from the Royal Thai Army and the Second Army Area, and to have confidence that state agencies stand ready to look after residents “as if they were family”.
In Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, rescue workers from Nam Yuen municipality, together with local administrative and public health officials, were seen helping to move bedridden patients and other vulnerable groups out of the municipal area and nearby communities after the evacuation alert was issued.
Traffic on the Det Udom–Nam Yuen road became heavily congested as vehicles streamed out of Nam Yuen district. Many cars and pick-up trucks were loaded with essential belongings and sacks of rice as families headed towards their chosen evacuation centres.
Traffic police from Det Udom police station were deployed at the Tha Pho Si intersection and other bottleneck points to help manage the flow of vehicles and keep the route clear for emergency operations.