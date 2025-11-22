Airlines roll out support measures for passengers affected by Hat Yai flooding

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025

Airlines introduce flexible options for passengers travelling via Hat Yai Airport during Nov 22–28, including free flight changes and credit accounts

Several airlines have announced special support measures for passengers travelling to and from Hat Yai International Airport, following severe flooding across Hat Yai district in Songkhla province.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has summarised airline policies issued for passengers affected between November 22–28, 2025 (exact dates vary by carrier). Passengers may change flights free of charge or request travel credit depending on each airline’s conditions.

Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways advises passengers travelling via Hat Yai Airport to allow 2–3 hours of extra time before departure due to heavy rainfall in Songkhla which may affect access routes.

Passengers wishing to adjust their travel plans may contact:

  • Call Centre: 1771
  • Facebook Messenger

Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia has announced support measures for flights to/from Hat Yai between November 22–28, 2025:

1. Free flight change (1 time)

  • No change fee
  • New travel date must be within 30 days from the original date
  • Subject to seat availability

2. Travel credit (Credit Account)

  • Full fare credited
  • Credit valid for 2 years from approval date

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid delays.

Nok Air

Nok Air has introduced assistance for passengers travelling via Hat Yai International Airport between November 23–24, 2025:

1. Change of flight (1 time)

  • Valid within 1 month from the original travel date
  • Change fee and fare difference waived

2. Change of route to nearby airports

  • One change permitted within 1 month
  • No change fee or fare difference

(Note: No shuttle service is provided for re-routed passengers)

3. 100% travel voucher

  • Voucher equal to the full ticket value
  • Valid for 90 days

Passengers may contact:

  • Customer Service: 1318
  • Online channels
  • Nok Air ticketing offices

Thai Vietjet

Thai Vietjet has issued support measures for passengers travelling via Hat Yai International Airport between November 22–24, 2025:

Free flight change (1 time)

  • One free change on the same route
  • New travel date must be within 7 days of the original booking
  • Subject to seat availability

Contact channels:

  • LINE: @Thaivietjet
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Live Chat: th.vietjetair.com
  • Call Centre: 02-089-1909

