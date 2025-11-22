Airlines roll out support measures for passengers affected by Hat Yai flooding

Several airlines have announced special support measures for passengers travelling to and from Hat Yai International Airport, following severe flooding across Hat Yai district in Songkhla province.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has summarised airline policies issued for passengers affected between November 22–28, 2025 (exact dates vary by carrier). Passengers may change flights free of charge or request travel credit depending on each airline’s conditions.
Bangkok Airways
Bangkok Airways advises passengers travelling via Hat Yai Airport to allow 2–3 hours of extra time before departure due to heavy rainfall in Songkhla which may affect access routes.
Passengers wishing to adjust their travel plans may contact:
Thai AirAsia
Thai AirAsia has announced support measures for flights to/from Hat Yai between November 22–28, 2025:
1. Free flight change (1 time)
2. Travel credit (Credit Account)
Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid delays.
Nok Air
Nok Air has introduced assistance for passengers travelling via Hat Yai International Airport between November 23–24, 2025:
1. Change of flight (1 time)
2. Change of route to nearby airports
(Note: No shuttle service is provided for re-routed passengers)
3. 100% travel voucher
Passengers may contact:
Thai Vietjet
Thai Vietjet has issued support measures for passengers travelling via Hat Yai International Airport between November 22–24, 2025:
Free flight change (1 time)
Contact channels: