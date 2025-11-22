Airlines roll out support measures for passengers affected by Hat Yai flooding

Several airlines have announced special support measures for passengers travelling to and from Hat Yai International Airport, following severe flooding across Hat Yai district in Songkhla province.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has summarised airline policies issued for passengers affected between November 22–28, 2025 (exact dates vary by carrier). Passengers may change flights free of charge or request travel credit depending on each airline’s conditions.

Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways advises passengers travelling via Hat Yai Airport to allow 2–3 hours of extra time before departure due to heavy rainfall in Songkhla which may affect access routes.

Passengers wishing to adjust their travel plans may contact:

Call Centre: 1771

Facebook Messenger

Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia has announced support measures for flights to/from Hat Yai between November 22–28, 2025:

1. Free flight change (1 time)

No change fee

New travel date must be within 30 days from the original date

Subject to seat availability

2. Travel credit (Credit Account)

Full fare credited

Credit valid for 2 years from approval date

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid delays.