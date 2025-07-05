Vietnam, Thailand pledge to deepen military ties

Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong and Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand Gen Songwit Noonpackdee agreed to deepen their defence cooperation during talks in Hanoi on July 4.

The talks took place right after the welcome ceremony for the Thai guest, who is on Vietnam visit from July 4-5.

Cuong, who is also a standing member of the Central Military Commission, described defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Vietnam-Thailand comprehensive strategic partnership and underscored ASEAN's critical role in shaping and maintaining regional security architecture, while also promoting substantive cooperation among member states and between ASEAN and partners.