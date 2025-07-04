Tetra Pak Doubles Down on Southeast Asia with €97m Vietnam Plant Expansion

Tetra Pak inaugurated its second aseptic carton packaging production line at its Binh Duong facility in Vietnam on Thursday, marking a €97 million investment that positions the Swedish packaging multinational at the centre of Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding food and beverage sector.

The expansion more than doubles the plant's production capacity to over 30 billion packs annually and adds capability for 15 additional packaging formats.

This enhancement establishes the facility as one of the region's most advanced aseptic carton packaging operations and brings the total investment in Vietnam to €217 million since the plant opened in 2019.

The facility will supply key regional markets across Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand.

With over 55% of production dedicated to domestic use, the plant will significantly strengthen Vietnam's packaging self-sufficiency and support its food and beverage sector.



Strategic Regional Manufacturing Network

The Vietnam expansion forms part of Tetra Pak's broader Asia Pacific manufacturing strategy, which includes facilities across key markets.

The company operates 38 factories worldwide, with significant operations in India's Chakan facility in Maharashtra, which can produce up to 32 billion packages annually, and a carton converting factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which exports to 24 countries across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Beyond Vietnam, Tetra Pak has established manufacturing presence in Thailand, where it operates a facility in Rayong focused on closures production, and maintains distribution centres in Indonesia to serve the broader Southeast Asian market.