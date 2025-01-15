Innovating Together: Tetra Pak\'s Strategic Vision for Food Systems Excellence

In the dynamic landscape of food and beverage industry, Tetra Pak is redefining innovation through a collaborative and forward-thinking approach.

At the heart of this transformation is Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Thailand, who is spearheading a revolutionary initiative that promises to reshape the industry's approach to product development and sustainability.

Innovation at the Core

Tetra Pak places great emphasis on innovation as a core driver of growth and differentiation in the competitive food and beverage industry.

"Innovation isn't just a department for us—it's embedded in our DNA," Ratanasiri emphasizes, highlighting the company's core philosophy of continuous transformation.

This innovation culture, she notes, aims not only to respond to market needs but to foresee them, aligning with Tetra Pak's long-term vision of providing safe and accessible food globally.

She elaborates, "We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. Through innovative approaches, we tackle industry challenges and create sustainable growth."

The upcoming Tetra Pak® Customer Innovation Centre or CIC Bangkok embodies this ethos, offering a collaborative platform designed to support customers throughout their entire food and beverage development journey, from initial concepts to market launch.