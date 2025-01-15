Innovating Together: Tetra Pak\'s Strategic Vision for Food Systems Excellence

In the dynamic landscape of food and beverage industry, Tetra Pak is redefining innovation through a collaborative and forward-thinking approach.
At the heart of this transformation is Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Thailand, who is spearheading a revolutionary initiative that promises to reshape the industry's approach to product development and sustainability.
Innovation at the Core
Tetra Pak places great emphasis on innovation as a core driver of growth and differentiation in the competitive food and beverage industry.
"Innovation isn't just a department for us—it's embedded in our DNA," Ratanasiri emphasizes, highlighting the company's core philosophy of continuous transformation.
This innovation culture, she notes, aims not only to respond to market needs but to foresee them, aligning with Tetra Pak's long-term vision of providing safe and accessible food globally.
She elaborates, "We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. Through innovative approaches, we tackle industry challenges and create sustainable growth."
The upcoming Tetra Pak® Customer Innovation Centre or CIC Bangkok embodies this ethos, offering a collaborative platform designed to support customers throughout their entire food and beverage development journey, from initial concepts to market launch.
The Launch of a Game-Changing Innovation Hub
Come January 2025, Tetra Pak will unveil its latest Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bangkok—a state-of-the-art facility that represents far more than just a physical space.
The CIC Bangkok is a strategic milestone that embodies Tetra Pak's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that enhance product development efficiency across the entire value chain.
Unlike traditional research facilities, this centre is designed as a complete ecosystem where creativity meets technological expertise, enabling customers and prospects to accelerate their time-to-market and unlock unprecedented growth opportunities.
A Distinctive Five-Step Innovation Model
The CIC Bangkok introduces a unique five-step service model that sets it apart in the industry:
1. Insight Discovery: Conducting in-depth market research to identify intricate consumer needs and align products with real-world demands.
2. Category Immersion: Providing strategic guidance by leveraging global trend insights and connecting business objectives with market opportunities.
3. Innovation Showcase: Offering exploration of end-to-end solutions from conceptualization to execution, drawing inspiration from global best practices.
4. Co-creation Space: Creating a structured collaborative environment for generating innovative ideas through strategic brainstorming.
5. Prototyping: Transforming conceptual ideas into tangible prototypes, enabling faster testing and market iteration.
"This is where we ideate, co-create, and innovate," Ratanasiri notes, highlighting the centre's unique approach to partnership. Unlike traditional suppliers, Tetra Pak positions itself as a comprehensive solutions provider, offering a dedicated space where customers can break free from daily operations and explore new growth opportunities across their entire production process.
Integrated Solutions for a Sustainable Future
Sustainability is an important consideration integrated throughout Tetra Pak's innovation strategy.
"Innovation and sustainability are interconnected elements of our approach," she explains. The CIC reflects this by exploring solutions that address various industry challenges.
The centre will help customers investigate Tetra Pak's range of solutions, including processing technologies, plant automation, and responsible material choices. Through ongoing research and development, Tetra Pak works to enhance the sustainability profile of its packaging and processing solutions.
“Our solutions are crafted with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability—incorporating processing technologies that optimize resource utilization and services that enhance operational efficiency,” she states.
As Ratanasiri emphasizes, “Sustainability has become paramount in our industry,” highlighting Tetra Pak's active role in this transformative shift.
Empowering Thailand's Food Innovation Ecosystem
As Thailand aspires to solidify its status as the "Kitchen of the World," Tetra Pak is dedicated to supporting this vision.
The CIC in Bangkok, along with the upcoming Product Development Centre (PDC) in Rayong set to open in 2026, provides integrated solutions for both processing and packaging, thereby contributing to Thailand's emergence as a global food innovation hub.
Meanwhile, by providing local manufacturers with world-class innovation resources, Tetra Pak is helping to elevate the country's food and beverage sector on the global stage.
"Having a local presence allows us to gain local insights and drive innovation," Ratanasiri states. This approach ensures that solutions are not just globally competitive but also deeply attuned to regional market nuances.
She then adds, "Tetra Pak invites customers, especially those in Thailand and the region, to utilize this new state-of-the-art centre to unlock new business opportunities and elevate their growth to the next level."
With over 70 years in global food business and 44 years of operation in Thailand, Tetra Pak continues to deliver on its commitment to responsible industry leadership and sustainable business practices. "Protects What's Good™" reflects their dedication to food safety, accessibility, and sustainability—principles that are now more important than ever in today's rapidly evolving marketplace.
Digital Transformation and Smart Solutions
Looking ahead, the CIC Bangkok will be a hub for exploring emerging trends in food and beverage innovation. Tetra Pak is developing technologies that enhance production efficiency and consumer engagement while supporting supply chain optimization.
From implementing digital solutions that provide production insights to developing advanced manufacturing processes, the centre helps prepare customers for evolving market demands.
Partnerships That Propel Change
For food and beverage manufacturers seeking to innovate, differentiate, and grow sustainably, the Tetra Pak CIC offers comprehensive support. It's more than a facility—it's a strategic partnership designed to transform challenges into breakthrough opportunities.
The collaborative approach adopted by Tetra Pak through CIC allows for deeper partnerships with customers.
"Our CIC Bangkok facilitates close collaboration with our customers by offering a dedicated space for comprehensive innovation, from initial concept through to final production," Ratanasiri says.
This shared space for innovation strengthens relationships and encourages a continuous feedback loop between Tetra Pak and its partners in the food and beverage industry.
Additionally, Tetra Pak's role as a business partner extends beyond traditional supplier relationships. "We aim to be a business partner. That's what we want to be with our customers," she notes, highlighting a shift towards fostering long-term partnerships that align with mutual growth.
By reinforcing partnerships and fostering comprehensive innovation, Tetra Pak stands ready to support the food and beverage industry's evolution.
As Ratanasiri concludes, "The journey starts with identifying either a challenge or an opportunity." With the CIC Bangkok, that journey promises to be truly collaborative.