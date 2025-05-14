Tetra Pak Launches Cutting-Edge Innovation Centre to Boost Thailand\'s Food Industry

Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has officially opened its state-of-the-art Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bangkok.
The new centre is designed to help businesses in the food and beverage industry transform ideas into innovative products that meet evolving consumer needs, supporting Thailand's ambition to be the "Kitchen of the World".
Located at Tetra Pak Thailand's office in the Bhiraj Tower at EmQuartier, the CIC Bangkok serves as a dynamic space for collaboration, enabling businesses to enhance product development efficiency and reduce time-to-market.
The grand opening event on Wednesday (May 14) welcomed esteemed guests including the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok's new Deputy Head of Mission and Head of the Politics, Trade and Promotion Section Per Linnér, senior representatives from Business Sweden, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, and Tetra Pak's valued customers and partners.
The decision to establish the new CIC in Thailand highlights the country's reputation as a leading global food exporter and its accessibility to regional and global markets.
It enables Thai businesses to innovate faster, optimise production processes, and quickly respond to consumer trends.
During the official opening, Julia Luscher, Tetra Pak's Vice President of Marketing, emphasised Thailand's strategic importance.
"With a robust manufacturing base, a strategic location, and a vibrant consumer landscape that embraces innovation, Thailand is the ideal home for our centre. This move reaffirms our strong commitment to the country and our dedication to accelerating our customers' growth across the region," she said.
Luscher added that Tetra Pak views Thailand as the 'kitchen of the world', with regional trends and flavours poised to influence markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
According to Tetra Pak's Trendipedia - Consumer Trends 2025 report, today's consumers are savvy, wellness-driven, and increasingly seeking authentic connections, amplified experiences, and ultra-convenient, sustainable options.
The demand for enhanced product experiences is rising, with 85% of Thai consumers looking for new and exciting experiences.
Sutthinun Taechathayanon, Tetra Pak's Customer Experience Manager for APAC, noted that among six major global trends, three show significant development in Thailand: mindful wellness, hyper convenience, and amplified experience. These preferences have resulted in the creation of products that are, for example, rich in protein and ready to eat.
The CIC offers a full suite of services that support businesses from ideation to product launch through a comprehensive five-step model:
Insight Discovery : Conducting in-depth research to understand market dynamics and consumer needs
Category Immersion : Leveraging global trends and market opportunities to develop tailored business strategies
Innovation Showcase : Showcasing inspiring solutions from around the world to spark creativity
Co-creation Space : Providing a collaborative environment to generate and refine innovative ideas
Prototyping : Rapidly developing tangible prototypes for testing and feedback before market launch
Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Thailand, said:"The CIC Bangkok is designed to meet the unique needs of the Thai market, providing businesses with access to advanced R&D facilities to co-create innovative products and solutions. This reflects our commitment to helping food and beverage companies in Thailand and the region to stay competitive while strengthening Thailand's position as a global food hub."
The CIC Bangkok joins Tetra Pak's global network of innovation centres, alongside those in the US, Sweden, Italy, Dubai, and Brazil.
By March 2026, the company plans to open a Product Development Centre in Rayong, Thailand, where businesses can test new products and identify the right processing equipment for large-scale production.
Luscher explained that each centre brings regional specialities—such as dairy, juice, and future sectors like food supplements and nutrition—leveraging local expertise to drive localisation and innovation.
The company also highlighted the evolving landscape of packaging, noting an increasing shift towards sustainable, carbon-neutral materials like cartons, driven by environmental concerns and consumer preferences.
These initiatives reinforce Tetra Pak's commitment as a trusted partner for food and beverage businesses, helping them navigate an increasingly complex market with confidence and creativity.