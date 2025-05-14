Tetra Pak Launches Cutting-Edge Innovation Centre to Boost Thailand\'s Food Industry

Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has officially opened its state-of-the-art Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bangkok.

The new centre is designed to help businesses in the food and beverage industry transform ideas into innovative products that meet evolving consumer needs, supporting Thailand's ambition to be the "Kitchen of the World".

Located at Tetra Pak Thailand's office in the Bhiraj Tower at EmQuartier, the CIC Bangkok serves as a dynamic space for collaboration, enabling businesses to enhance product development efficiency and reduce time-to-market.

The grand opening event on Wednesday (May 14) welcomed esteemed guests including the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok's new Deputy Head of Mission and Head of the Politics, Trade and Promotion Section Per Linnér, senior representatives from Business Sweden, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, and Tetra Pak's valued customers and partners.

The decision to establish the new CIC in Thailand highlights the country's reputation as a leading global food exporter and its accessibility to regional and global markets.

It enables Thai businesses to innovate faster, optimise production processes, and quickly respond to consumer trends.

During the official opening, Julia Luscher, Tetra Pak's Vice President of Marketing, emphasised Thailand's strategic importance.