Tetra Pak to close Singapore factory; 300 workers affected

The Tetra Pak Packaging Materials factory in Jurong started operations in 1982, supplying customers in Singapore and serving as an export base. According to Tetra Pak’s Singapore website, its business partners include local and international players such as Yeo’s, Ayam Brand, Pokka and Nestle.

The company said the affected employees were informed on Feb 27, with discussions set up throughout the week to offer new opportunities or outplacement support.

It added: “Tetra Pak is committed to supporting all impacted employees by delivering above and beyond all applicable statutory requirements and ensuring they are treated with the utmost respect and care, in line with company values.”

FDAWU general secretary Tan Hock Soon said: “Through FDAWU’s close working relationship with Tetra Pak, the company gave early notification of the consolidation exercise and coordinated with us to provide adequate support to retrenched workers and facilitate job opportunities for affected workers.”

The union will provide job assistance support to affected workers, leveraging its network of unionised companies as well as the NTUC Training and Placement Ecosystem, which includes NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and NTUC LearningHub, with support from Workforce Singapore.

The union added that it is working with Tetra Pak to organise a job fair and interviews with companies, actively linking affected workers with potential employers.

The FDAWU said: “This job assistance support will provide opportunities for career coaching, job interviews and on-site training to enhance the skill sets of affected workers so that they are well equipped for new employment opportunities.”

Cheow Sue-Ann

The Straits Times

Asia News Network