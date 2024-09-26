Tetra Pak calls for sustainable practices by food and beverage makers

This call to action came during a webinar on Thursday titled “Future-Ready Business with Tetra Pak Sustainable Solutions”, which aimed to highlight the necessity of sustainable practices for food and beverage manufacturers in Thailand.

The European Union has come up with a comprehensive packaging waste management strategy, particularly the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which serves as a model for sustainability.

This regulation promotes recycling and a circular economy in packaging. In parallel, Thailand is pursuing its sustainability objectives through initiatives like the 2nd National Action Plan on Plastic Waste Roadmap 2022-2027 and the proposed Sustainable Packaging Management Act, which aims to hold producers accountable for recycling efforts.

Consumer demand for sustainable products is rising, with recent research from NielsenIQ indicating that 74% of Thai consumers were prioritising sustainability more than they did two years ago.

This trend underscores the need for food and beverage businesses to not only support national sustainability goals but also deliver high-quality sustainable products that cater to changing consumer expectations.