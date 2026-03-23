IEA warns Iran conflict could trigger an energy crisis bigger than past global shocks

The International Energy Agency has warned that the conflict involving Iran is now triggering a global energy crisis on a scale comparable to two of the world’s most severe supply shocks combined — the oil crises of the 1970s and the energy disruption caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine in 2022.

Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, said world leaders had initially failed to properly grasp the scale of the threat posed to global energy markets by attacks on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In the agency’s view, the current turmoil matches the combined impact of the oil shocks that followed the Yom Kippur war between Israel and Arab states in the 1970s, together with the gas and oil disruption unleashed by the Russia-Ukraine war.

This latest crisis could prove even more damaging because it is disrupting what Birol described as a crucial artery of the global economy. The Strait of Hormuz is not only one of the world’s most important routes for energy shipments, but also a key channel for petrochemicals, fertilisers, sulphur and helium.