IEA unveils 10 emergency oil-saving steps as Middle East war rattles markets

The International Energy Agency has issued an emergency report setting out 10 immediate measures to reduce oil demand, urging governments, businesses and households around the world to act quickly as the war in the Middle East triggers severe disruption in global energy markets.

The IEA said the conflict has created the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market because shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has almost ground to a halt. According to the agency, around 15 million barrels of crude oil and 5 million barrels of oil products normally pass through the waterway each day, equivalent to about 20% of global oil consumption. Those flows have now slowed to a trickle.

The disruption has pushed crude prices above US$100 a barrel and led to even sharper price pressure in refined fuels, especially diesel, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas. In response, IEA member countries unanimously agreed on March 11 to release 400 million barrels from emergency reserves, the largest stock release in the agency’s history.

The IEA said, however, that supply-side action alone would not be enough to deal with a disruption of this scale.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the war in the Middle East was creating a major energy crisis and warned that, without a rapid end to the conflict, the consequences for energy markets and the world economy would worsen. He said immediate action by households and businesses to curb oil use was one of the fastest available tools to help ease the burden.