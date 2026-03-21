Trump eases Iran oil sanctions for 30 days to cap price surge

The Trump administration has temporarily relaxed sanctions on Iranian oil for 30 days, allowing crude already stranded on tankers at sea to be sold in an effort to cool global oil prices after they surged during the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Reuters reported on March 20 that the waiver is intended to bring about 140 million barrels of Iranian oil into the global market, easing pressure on energy supplies after crude prices rose above US$100 a barrel. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measure was designed to use Iranian oil supply to help push prices lower while Washington continued its military campaign.

The move comes after oil prices jumped roughly 50% since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28. The price spike has been driven by escalating conflict across the Middle East and by Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

The White House is also under pressure over the domestic political fallout from rising fuel costs, with concern that higher petrol prices could hurt US businesses and consumers ahead of the November midterm elections, when Republicans are seeking to retain control of Congress.