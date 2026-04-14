Xi offers four-point Middle East plan in talks with UAE prince

Plan stresses sovereignty, law and development

Xi made the proposal as heightened tensions continue to ripple across the Middle East following failed weekend talks between Washington and Tehran, with China increasingly vocal about the need to prevent a wider regional crisis. Reuters said Xi’s remarks amounted to a rebuke of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, although he did not directly name either country in the comments reported by Xinhua.

He also used the meeting to signal that China wanted to deepen ties with the United Arab Emirates, saying Beijing was ready to work with Abu Dhabi to build a more robust, resilient and dynamic strategic partnership.

Proposal comes as China raises diplomatic activity

The proposal lands as Beijing tries to present itself as an active diplomatic player in the Gulf and wider Middle East. On April 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Foreign Minister Wang Yi had made 26 phone calls with counterparts from relevant countries since the fighting began, while China’s special envoy for the Middle East had also travelled to the region in mediation efforts.

China has also publicly described the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran as “very fragile”, while urging all sides to avoid steps that could trigger a fresh escalation.

Beijing pushes wider Middle East role

The latest proposal also fits into Beijing’s broader regional strategy. Reuters reported that Xi is expected to hold talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing next month, while China is also preparing to host the second China-Arab States Summit later this year.

China has been trying to cast itself as a constructive actor in the Middle East as the Iran conflict disrupts energy flows, threatens Gulf infrastructure and raises pressure on major importers including China. Oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have been badly disrupted since the conflict intensified, while official Chinese data showed March natural gas imports fell to their lowest level since October 2022 and crude oil shipments also declined.