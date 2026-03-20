Thailand seeks Iran help on crew, Hormuz route, worker relief

Thailand has urged Iran to assist three Thai crew members and ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as the escalating conflict in the Middle East raises concerns over global energy security and economic stability.

On March 20, 2026, Panidol Patchimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the situation in the region remains highly volatile, with attacks expanding from military targets to critical infrastructure.

He cited reports of strikes on the Ras Laffan industrial zone in Qatar, one of the world’s key oil and petrochemical production hubs, which caused widespread damage and could heighten risks to regional energy systems. This, he said, may have a significant impact on the global economy and oil prices.

Given the high level of uncertainty, the ministry urged Thai nationals to consider leaving high-risk areas as soon as possible, closely follow official updates and register their contact details with Thai embassies and consulates.