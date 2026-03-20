Thailand seeks Iran help on crew, Hormuz route, worker relief

Thailand has urged Iran to assist three Thai crew members and ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as the escalating conflict in the Middle East raises concerns over global energy security and economic stability.
On March 20, 2026, Panidol Patchimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the situation in the region remains highly volatile, with attacks expanding from military targets to critical infrastructure.
He cited reports of strikes on the Ras Laffan industrial zone in Qatar, one of the world’s key oil and petrochemical production hubs, which caused widespread damage and could heighten risks to regional energy systems. This, he said, may have a significant impact on the global economy and oil prices.
Given the high level of uncertainty, the ministry urged Thai nationals to consider leaving high-risk areas as soon as possible, closely follow official updates and register their contact details with Thai embassies and consulates.
Regarding assistance to Thai nationals, the ministry expressed deep condolences over the death of one Thai worker in Israel. The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has been in contact with the family and is coordinating closely with Israeli authorities to repatriate the body.
The Department of Consular Affairs, together with its office in Nakhon Ratchasima, will visit the family, while the Foreign Ministry will work with the Labour Ministry to ensure compensation and benefits are secured from Israeli authorities.
Thai officials and labour attachés have also been visiting Thai workers across Israel to monitor their wellbeing and provide support. Authorities said Thai workers remain in good spirits but were urged to continue following official advisories.
In Iran and Turkey, Thai embassies are coordinating the evacuation of four Thai workers from Bandar Abbas and six Thai students from Qom, with plans to move them overland to Turkey before returning them to Thailand.
On March 19, the foreign minister held talks with Iran’s ambassador to Thailand, reiterating Thailand’s request for assistance for three Thai crew members aboard a vessel, including support from the Iranian navy for humanitarian purposes, and safe passage for Thai commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian side acknowledged the request and is taking the matter forward.
The minister also reaffirmed Thailand’s position calling for all parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy. Iran, in turn, urged Thailand and ASEAN countries to engage with the opposing parties to halt attacks on Iran.
In Qatar, the Thai embassy in Doha has been in close contact with 35 Thai workers, confirming that all are safe, in good spirits and not directly affected by recent attacks.
Since the outbreak of the conflict, a total of 1,209 Thai nationals have been assisted in leaving the Middle East.
Labour Ministry steps up support for affected families
Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry expressed deep condolences over the death of a Thai worker in Israel, who was found dead in his accommodation. The worker, from Chaiyaphum, had travelled legally to work in the agricultural sector.
Israeli forensic authorities are conducting an autopsy before repatriating the body to Thailand through the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv.
Officials have already visited the family to provide support and explain compensation entitlements. Benefits include 40,000 baht from Thailand’s overseas workers fund and accumulated social security savings of 71,459 baht, along with additional compensation from Israel’s National Insurance Institute, including monthly and annual payments and other assistance.
The Labour Ministry has also instructed officials to ensure Thai workers in the region strictly follow safety measures, such as taking shelter immediately during alerts and avoiding dangerous areas.
Workers are also being urged to download or update the SMART TOEA application and enable location services to allow direct communication with authorities in emergencies.