Thailand plans THB100bn transformation fund to revamp industry

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the ministry is planning to set up an Industrial Transformation Fund worth around THB100 billion, to be rolled out in phases.

Under the proposed model, the fund would draw in private-sector co-investment. Talks are set to be held this week with the World Bank as the first institution to be approached, as it is an international financial institution that provides financing and technical assistance to developing countries.

The ministry already has criteria for the kind of partner it wants to bring in. It must be a capable, well-funded private company that can help support the industry. It can be a Thai or foreign company, but it must come in to transform the Thai industry.

However, discussions will still be needed with the Finance Ministry to ensure there is no overlap with the SME fund under the Pracharat framework, as the Industrial Transformation Fund is intended to help smaller SME operators shift their businesses towards future industries and upgrade machinery.