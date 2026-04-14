Thai industry warns of stagflation risk as factory closures jump 58%

Thailand’s industrial sector is coming under intensifying pressure, with factory closures rising sharply and business leaders warning that the country could slide towards stagflation if the energy crisis drags on.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), told Thansettakij that Thai industry faced heavy pressure on multiple fronts in the first quarter of 2026, leaving manufacturing and trade in a fragile state.

One of the key pressures, he said, came from uncertainty surrounding US trade measures after Thailand’s trade surplus with the United States rose rapidly. Thailand moved from 11th place in 2024 to seventh in 2025 among countries drawing Washington’s attention, raising concerns that it could come under scrutiny under Section 301.

At the same time, the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains unresolved. Although ceasefire talks have taken place, border checkpoints have still not reopened and there remains a risk of renewed clashes. Domestic political uncertainty during the election period has also continued to weigh on investor confidence and business decision-making.

The strain is already showing up in industrial data. Capacity utilisation in February stood at 58.21%, still below the 60% level. During January and February this year, only 116 new factories opened, down 60.14% from the same period a year earlier. In contrast, 141 factories closed, an increase of 58.43%, reflecting slower new investment and continuing pressure from geopolitical uncertainty.