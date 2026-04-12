Thailand backs South and East infrastructure investment drive

Land Bridge project

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) has studied the investment plan and scaled down the construction size to better match current conditions. Under Phase 1/1, the project will be designed to handle up to 4 million TEUs, down from the original plan of 6 million TEUs. However, the overall development plan still targets a maximum capacity of 20 million TEUs.

The downsized construction plan has led OTP to cut the estimated investment to 990 billion baht from the previous 1 trillion baht. Phase 1 will be studied and developed in three parts: Phase 1/1 in 2030-2031, worth 617 billion baht; Phase 1/2 in 2032-2034, worth 174 billion baht; and Phase 1/3 in 2035-2053, worth 205 billion baht. Phase 2, covering 2054-2079, has not yet been costed because Phase 1 must be completed first.

Under the investment model, the project will be opened to private participation under a PPP Net Cost structure with a 50-year concession. The bidding will follow the One Port Two Sides principle, with construction and management of the entire project carried out under a single contract. Investors must have experience in port management and shipping line operations in order to bring cargo to the ports, and they must also have the financial readiness to invest in the project.

Investment in the EEC

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) plans to develop the EEC business centre and smart, liveable new city, or EECiti, under the Smart & Sustainable “LIVE-WORK-PLAY” City concept, to lift the East into a global economic and tourism hub. Covering 15,000 rai, the project is intended to become a World-Class Entertainment & Leisure Hub.

The development will include major projects such as a world-leading theme park and a sports complex. The site is 10 kilometres from the high-speed rail station and 15 kilometres from U-Tapao International Airport. For the new city project, EECO is preparing to seek approval for tailored incentives and supporting infrastructure and will propose the creation of a modern model city to the EEC Policy Committee.

For the world-class Disneyland investment plan, EECO is preparing to hire experts with experience in managing Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland to study the most suitable model. That will include whether the project should take the form of a joint venture or be fully financed by Thailand, as well as negotiations with Disneyland over terms that would deliver the greatest benefit. The study is expected to take two to three months.

As for infrastructure investment, 2026 will mark the year projects finally “start from one” after being stuck in “year zero” for five to six years. One example is the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project. On April 3, 2026, a Notice to Proceed (NTP) was issued to U-Tapao International Aviation Company Limited (UTA), allowing construction work to begin.

The EEC Policy Committee is also expected to meet to conclude the operating approach for the high-speed rail project linking the three airports. The same applies to the MRO project. UTA is currently in talks with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited over land use for the MRO development, while EECO expects construction to begin in 2026.