Thai Cabinet Unveils Multi-Billion Baht Stimulus to Counter Middle East Crisis Volatility

The Thai government launches an emergency package to curb inflation, protect SMEs, and bolster energy security as regional tensions threaten growth.

The Thai Cabinet has approved an extensive emergency stimulus package aimed at shielding the domestic economy from the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The measures are designed to prevent "stagflation"—a precarious combination of stagnant economic growth and soaring inflation—by balancing direct public subsidies with a massive credit injection for the industrial sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas detailed a four-pillar strategy focused on immediate relief on Saturday.

To mitigate the rising cost of living, the government is increasing the monthly allowance for 13.22 million state welfare cardholders, raising the spending limit for essential goods from 300 to 400 baht for one month, effective 13 April.