Thailand’s export volume impacted as freight costs rise 30%

Taking food exports as an example, export volumes fell by 10.5% in the first two months of 2026, according to the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

To bolster Thailand’s export sector, he suggested that the government needs to streamline processes at customs, ports and in permit issuance, noting that complex regulations have undermined the country’s competitiveness in the region.

Artificial intelligence and digitalisation are also increasingly important, he added, pointing to Singapore’s transformation of its export-import systems through technology-driven efficiency.

“The Thai government could look at how neighbouring countries are adapting and adopt best practices. In global trade and during periods of crisis, countries that provide efficiency through new technology will be best positioned to deliver for their people,” he said.

While the Strait of Hormuz remains partially open to international vessels, another key chokepoint, the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, faces potential disruption.