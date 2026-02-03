US to cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18% under new trade deal

In a post on Truth Social after a call with Narendra Modi, Trump said India would instead buy oil from the US and potentially Venezuela.

A White House official told Reuters the administration would remove a punitive 25% duty imposed on all Indian imports over India’s Russian oil purchases, which had been added on top of a 25% “reciprocal” tariff.

Markets rally, but details remain scarce.

US-listed Indian stocks rose on the news, with Infosys ending up 4.3%, Wipro gaining 6.8%, and HDFC Bank up 4.4%.

The iShares MSCI India ETF climbed 3%.

The announcement also supported broader sentiment around semiconductor and AI-linked shares, helping lift major indexes into positive territory.

Trump said Modi had pledged India would “BUY AMERICAN at a much higher level”, including purchases of more than $500 billion of US energy, such as coal, plus technology, agricultural goods and other products.

He added that India would move to cut tariffs and non-tariff barriers on the US to ZERO.

Before Trump returned to office and pushed US tariff rates into double-digit territory last year, India ranked among the world’s highest-tariff countries, with a simple applied rate of 15.6% and an effective applied tariff of 8.2%, according to World Trade Organisation data.