Power rationing ends in Myanmar as supply rises; Household tariffs unchanged

Union Minister U Nyan Tun made the remarks on Sunday (February 1) during a meeting with district and township electricity managers, engineers, and finance officers at the headquarters of the Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation in Ahlone Township.

He said a 500-MW LNG power plant, which was successfully completed, began supplying electricity on January 14, 2026. As a result, total daily generation has reached about 3,400 MW (60,000 MWh), allowing authorities to stop load-shedding and distribute electricity for longer hours wherever possible.