Power rationing ends in Myanmar as supply rises; Household tariffs unchanged

Union Minister U Nyan Tun made the remarks on Sunday (February 1) during a meeting with district and township electricity managers, engineers, and finance officers at the headquarters of the Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation in Ahlone Township.
He said a 500-MW LNG power plant, which was successfully completed, began supplying electricity on January 14, 2026. As a result, total daily generation has reached about 3,400 MW (60,000 MWh), allowing authorities to stop load-shedding and distribute electricity for longer hours wherever possible.
The minister added that while electricity distribution has increased, household meter rates remain unchanged. Power previously used by industries can now be made more available to the public.
He also urged officials to ensure efficient power transmission and distribution, proper use of allocated budgets, prevention of revenue losses and misuse, and full collection of outstanding electricity bills.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network