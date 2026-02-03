Cool air mass keeps upper Thailand cold; Bangkok partly cloudy

24-hour forecast

A moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China is covering upper Thailand.

This will keep the North and the Northeast cool to cold, while the Central and Eastern regions will be cool in the morning.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather.

The South will still see isolated showers, as moderate north-easterly monsoon winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf are moderate with waves around 2 metres.

The upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.