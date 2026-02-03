Cool air mass keeps upper Thailand cold; Bangkok partly cloudy

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 03, 2026

Moderate high-pressure system from China continues to cover upper Thailand, with isolated showers in the South and waves up to 2 metres in the lower Gulf.

  • A cool air mass from China is causing cold weather across upper Thailand, particularly in the North and Northeast.
  • The coldest temperatures are in the Northeast, with lows dropping to 13°C, while mountaintops in the North could see lows of 5°C.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity will not experience the cold, instead remaining partly cloudy with temperatures between 23°C and 33°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department weather forecast for Tuesday (February 3) says another surge of cool air continues to spread over Thailand, keeping the upper part of the country, especially the North and the Northeast, cool to cold, with a lowest temperature of 13°C.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be partly cloudy.

24-hour forecast

A moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China is covering upper Thailand.

This will keep the North and the Northeast cool to cold, while the Central and Eastern regions will be cool in the morning.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather.

The South will still see isolated showers, as moderate north-easterly monsoon winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf are moderate with waves around 2 metres.

The upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.

Thailand forecast from 6am Tuesday (February 3) to 6am Wednesday (February 4)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Partly cloudy
  • Minimum temperature: 23–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • North-easterly wind: 10–20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; temperatures will drop slightly
  • Minimum temperature: 15–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas
  • Minimum temperature: 5–10°C
  • South-easterly wind: 10–15 km/h

North-eastern region

  • Cool to cold; temperatures will drop slightly
  • Minimum temperature: 13–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
  • On mountaintops: cold; minimum temperature 9–11°C
  • North-easterly wind: 10–30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 19–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly wind: 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly wind: 15–35 km/h
  • Seas with waves around 1 metre; offshore waves above 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning with isolated showers, mainly in the lower part
  • Minimum temperature: 19–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly wind 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly wind 20–35 km/h, waves around 2 metres.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Isolated light rain
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • North-easterly wind: 15–35 km/h
  • Seas with waves around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres
