Cold air mass cools Thailand, Northeast drops 1–3°C, Bangkok sees morning mist

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2026

Upper Thailand will feel cooler as a new high-pressure system brings stronger winds, while South still faces isolated thunderstorms and choppier seas.

  • A cold air mass, originating from a high-pressure system in China, is moving over upper Thailand, causing temperatures to fall.
  • The Northeastern region will experience the most significant change, with temperatures dropping by 1–3°C, accompanied by strong winds.
  • In Bangkok and its vicinity, the weather will be cool with light morning mist and a slight decrease in temperature.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) weather forecast on Monday (February 2).

A new cold air mass is moving into Thailand, bringing lower temperatures, especially in the Northeast, where readings will drop by 1–3°C.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, conditions will be cool, with light morning mist.

24-hour forecast

A moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China has spread over upper Thailand.

This will bring strong winds to the Northeast and the East, and temperatures across upper Thailand will fall.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes, and to exercise extra caution when travelling in misty conditions.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms will continue in some areas due to the northeast monsoon strengthening over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 2 metres.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Monday (February 2) to 6am Tuesday (February 3)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool with light morning mist, with a slight decrease in temperature.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning mist, with thick mist in some areas, and a slight decrease in temperature.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 3–11°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold with strong winds, and temperatures decreasing by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
  • On mountain tops: cold, minimum temperature 8–12°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning mist, and temperatures decreasing by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds, and temperatures decreasing by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves higher than 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres; above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres; above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Isolated light rain in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; in thunderstorm areas and offshore, waves 1–2 metres
