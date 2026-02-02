Cold air mass cools Thailand, Northeast drops 1–3°C, Bangkok sees morning mist

24-hour forecast

A moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China has spread over upper Thailand.

This will bring strong winds to the Northeast and the East, and temperatures across upper Thailand will fall.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes, and to exercise extra caution when travelling in misty conditions.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms will continue in some areas due to the northeast monsoon strengthening over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 2 metres.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.