MQDC launches “Whizdom COEX”, a new-generation space concept at Whizdom COEX Pinklao

Experience – Connecting all dimensions of living

Another unique feature of Whizdom COEX is the “COEX Space”, a social space where Whizdom members and people in the surrounding communities can share and interact. It offers a fully integrated, seamless life experience, connecting all aspects of living for the new generation. The “COEX Space” comprises many zones. Firstly, CO-Café is a zone of friendly all-day cafés and restaurants where all can recharge at breakfast and savour a wide selection of food throughout the day. CO-Play & Creation Space is a smart co-working space for workshops, meetings, or solo working, suited to any new-gen event. CO-Kitchen & Dining is a top spot to sit back with friends while enjoying food and beverage space. Ultimately, there is a CO-Active & Digital Lifestyle, a 24-hour space to stay in form suit for both individual and group workouts. It is equipped with activities and equipment that make exercise always fun.

Adaptability – Eveready for change

Every detail of the Whizdom COEX is devised and designed to be a living solution for the new generation’s lifestyles and unique needs. It is also constructed to be ready for any changes in the future. The building is equipped with a flood prevention, disinfection, and touchless system to create peace of mind for the residents. Moreover, the pumping system can be maintained and repaired easily, causing minimum disturbance to the residents. The common area has a universal design that people of all ages can enjoy.

“With the unique placemaking and highly functional and comprehensive facilities, the Whizdom COEX is a project brand concept that meets all aspects of trends and needs of the new generation. Not only employing a living innovation for the dynamic lifestyle but the Whizdom COEX is also deemed to be an inspirational space that energizes all facets of life and enhances the delight in every activity. This will lead to the individual’s full potential discovery, co-creation of new greatness, and a knowledge community driven by the new generation. We hope that the Whizdom COEX will be the living solution that truly fulfils the new generation’s lifestyle,” Mr Assada concluded.

MQDC is launching the “Whizdom COEX Pinklao” as the first project under the Whizdom COEX project brand. It is a mixed-use project that spans over four rais on the Charan Sanit Wong Road. The project has two residential towers: “Whizdom Flex” and “Whizdom Fam”, connected to the Bang Yi Khan MRT station in the middle. The “COEX Space” offers a lifestyle community supporting every aspect of life, from living, working, learning, and playing. All of which can happen simultaneously in this next-generation space.

The sales gallery of the Whizdom COEX Pinklao will be ready to officially welcome all visitors on October 29, 2022.

