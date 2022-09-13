MQDC launches “Whizdom COEX”, a new-generation space concept at Whizdom COEX Pinklao
Bangkok, September 13, 2022 - MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited), a leading international property developer focused on “Pioneering in Sustainnovation for All Well-Being”, unveils the Whizdom COEX, its latest project brand that perfectly responds to every aspect of life, connecting the dynamic, modern lifestyle and the unique new-generation space.
Mr Assada Kaeokhiao, Chief Operating Officer of MQDC, said, “The Whizdom COEX is a property concept that reflects the Whizdom brand’s DNA, where we build an entire ecosystem that meets every living need and lifestyle aspiration for the next generation living. By digging deep into the new generation’s lifestyles and interests, we have found that the new generation is not only looking for a convenient residence but also needs a space that maximizes life efficiency and reflects their unique lifestyle. We have, therefore, innovated from a conventional property concept into a living space that enables all aspects of livelihood to coexist, whether it is to live, work, learn, or play. In so doing, the Whizdom COEX is a state-of-the-art project brand that truly connects ways of living and meets the new generation’s needs.”
The Whizdom COEX has embedded the design of the smart new-generation space that expanded from the “Enjoyable Coexistence” concept. It focuses on constructing a space where all can completely appreciate aspects of living simultaneously, including co-living, co-working, co-learning, and co-playing. This idea is brought to life through innovative design that complies with the new generation’s demands in every facet. From residential spaces to amenities, all are custom-made to align with the present style of living. Further expansion in future real estate projects in prime locations under the “Whizdom COEX” brand, whose four core principles include digitalization, naturalization, experience, and adaptability.
Digitalization – The blend of digital technology into living
The Whizdom COEX has implemented technologies and innovations to provide a seamless experience. The residences and facilities bring smart living to today's lifestyles, with full facilities, a smart locker, smart storage, and a home automation application. Nonetheless, the Whizdom COEX comes with smart building technology that includes a central utility plant (CUP), a system that pipes cold water to cool the residence efficiently and sustainably. Moreover, the brand project also includes automatic parking that ensures optimal convenience for residents.
Naturalization – The creation of green space
Green space is becoming a crucial part of lifestyles. The Whizdom COEX, therefore, provides nature intimacy to further elevate the quality of life and promote natural therapy. This includes Pocket Gardens scattered throughout residential, common, and outdoor areas. Furthermore, it is designed to meet the “Whizdom Standard", ensuring quality in each detail of residential projects for quality of life. Green spaces reduce noise pollution through sound absorption and remove air pollution through air filtration to boost well-being. Energy-saving devices minimize electricity use and save water.
Experience – Connecting all dimensions of living
Another unique feature of Whizdom COEX is the “COEX Space”, a social space where Whizdom members and people in the surrounding communities can share and interact. It offers a fully integrated, seamless life experience, connecting all aspects of living for the new generation. The “COEX Space” comprises many zones. Firstly, CO-Café is a zone of friendly all-day cafés and restaurants where all can recharge at breakfast and savour a wide selection of food throughout the day. CO-Play & Creation Space is a smart co-working space for workshops, meetings, or solo working, suited to any new-gen event. CO-Kitchen & Dining is a top spot to sit back with friends while enjoying food and beverage space. Ultimately, there is a CO-Active & Digital Lifestyle, a 24-hour space to stay in form suit for both individual and group workouts. It is equipped with activities and equipment that make exercise always fun.
Adaptability – Eveready for change
Every detail of the Whizdom COEX is devised and designed to be a living solution for the new generation’s lifestyles and unique needs. It is also constructed to be ready for any changes in the future. The building is equipped with a flood prevention, disinfection, and touchless system to create peace of mind for the residents. Moreover, the pumping system can be maintained and repaired easily, causing minimum disturbance to the residents. The common area has a universal design that people of all ages can enjoy.
“With the unique placemaking and highly functional and comprehensive facilities, the Whizdom COEX is a project brand concept that meets all aspects of trends and needs of the new generation. Not only employing a living innovation for the dynamic lifestyle but the Whizdom COEX is also deemed to be an inspirational space that energizes all facets of life and enhances the delight in every activity. This will lead to the individual’s full potential discovery, co-creation of new greatness, and a knowledge community driven by the new generation. We hope that the Whizdom COEX will be the living solution that truly fulfils the new generation’s lifestyle,” Mr Assada concluded.
MQDC is launching the “Whizdom COEX Pinklao” as the first project under the Whizdom COEX project brand. It is a mixed-use project that spans over four rais on the Charan Sanit Wong Road. The project has two residential towers: “Whizdom Flex” and “Whizdom Fam”, connected to the Bang Yi Khan MRT station in the middle. The “COEX Space” offers a lifestyle community supporting every aspect of life, from living, working, learning, and playing. All of which can happen simultaneously in this next-generation space.
The sales gallery of the Whizdom COEX Pinklao will be ready to officially welcome all visitors on October 29, 2022.