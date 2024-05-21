Singapore Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi

A Singapore Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, likely due to turbulence. Reportedly dozens of people were injured and one has died.
The Facebook page “Pilot's No Secret Notes” reported on Tuesday:
"Breaking news: Today's bad weather has caused turbulence along the flight paths. As a result, a Singapore Airlines flight travelling from London Airport to Changi Airport in Singapore had to make an emergency diversion to Suvarnabhumi Airport.
“Reports indicate that 30 passengers were injured and one person has died. From this case, we learn one important lesson: Always fasten your seatbelt while seated. Our condolences."
It was also mentioned that "the turbulence is [believed] to have occurred over the Indian Ocean region. We are currently awaiting official information."
Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines posted a statement on its Facebook page regarding the incident, explaining:
“Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on May 20, 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3.45pm local time.
“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.
“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.
“We will provide regular updates on our Facebook and X accounts.”
Kirati Kijmanawat, the director of Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT), said Suvarnabhumi Airport has successfully transported 30 injured passengers and one deceased passenger from a Singapore Airlines plane, which was travelling from London to Singapore, to nearby hospitals after the airline requested an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi at 3.34pm on Tuesday.
"AOT operated according to the emergency plan as stipulated by the Air Navigation Act,” Kirati said.
“Preliminary indications suggest that the incident resulted from turbulent weather conditions….. Such occurrences are common when encountering turbulent weather conditions, for which passengers are typically pre-warned in accordance with aviation protocols."