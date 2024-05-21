Singapore Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi

“Reports indicate that 30 passengers were injured and one person has died. From this case, we learn one important lesson: Always fasten your seatbelt while seated. Our condolences."

It was also mentioned that "the turbulence is [believed] to have occurred over the Indian Ocean region. We are currently awaiting official information."

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines posted a statement on its Facebook page regarding the incident, explaining:

“Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on May 20, 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3.45pm local time.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.