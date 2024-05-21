MJets, WingsOverAsia partner to expand private jet services in Asia

The collaboration aligns with the soaring growth trends in the Asian aviation industry, especially in Southeast Asia. Market research firm Mordor Intelligence forecasts an annual growth rate of 14.36% for ASEAN’s private jet and general aviation markets. The market value is projected to rise from US$463.39 million (16.83 billion baht) in 2024 to $906.39 million by 2029.

Natthapatr Sibunruang, CEO of MJets, told the press that the collaboration would enable both entities to share their facilities, services, data and workforce, so clients can receive top-tier service across Asia.

The partnership will also allow MJets to expand its network across Southeast Asia and beyond, keeping pace with the region’s burgeoning private jet industry.

“The robust demand for private jets emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting their role beyond luxury and convenience. It saves them the most expensive thing – time,” he explained.

Private jet travel can save 10-15% of travel time on average, with passengers benefiting from expedited ground services, he said. However, no privileges are offered at the immigration level, he said.

With 90% of MJets’ clientele being business travellers, the collaboration with WOA underscores its commitment to meeting evolving market demands and expanding its regional footprint.

Valued at about S$17 million (458.36 million baht), Natthapatr said the investment in WOA does not just facilitate MJets’ regional expansion but also lays the groundwork for future growth.