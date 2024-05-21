MJets, WingsOverAsia partner to expand private jet services in Asia

The collaboration aligns with the soaring growth trends in the Asian aviation industry, especially in Southeast Asia. Market research firm Mordor Intelligence forecasts an annual growth rate of 14.36% for ASEAN’s private jet and general aviation markets. The market value is projected to rise from US$463.39 million (16.83 billion baht) in 2024 to $906.39 million by 2029.
Natthapatr Sibunruang, CEO of MJets, told the press that the collaboration would enable both entities to share their facilities, services, data and workforce, so clients can receive top-tier service across Asia.
The partnership will also allow MJets to expand its network across Southeast Asia and beyond, keeping pace with the region’s burgeoning private jet industry.
“The robust demand for private jets emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting their role beyond luxury and convenience. It saves them the most expensive thing – time,” he explained.
Private jet travel can save 10-15% of travel time on average, with passengers benefiting from expedited ground services, he said. However, no privileges are offered at the immigration level, he said.
With 90% of MJets’ clientele being business travellers, the collaboration with WOA underscores its commitment to meeting evolving market demands and expanding its regional footprint.
Valued at about S$17 million (458.36 million baht), Natthapatr said the investment in WOA does not just facilitate MJets’ regional expansion but also lays the groundwork for future growth.
“With this collaboration, we are confident that we will be able to meet the expected goals. As a result, we intend to expand our operations across Southeast Asia by 2026,” he said.
Expansion plans
MJets currently flies to Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia, with plans to launch flights to the Indian capital of New Delhi in the near future. Additional partnerships and expansions are anticipated in line with MJets’ ASEAN expansion strategy.
Apart from exploring partnerships, he said the company intends to purchase two larger aircraft to upgrade its fleet next year.
Given Southeast Asia’s stable performance and positive outlook for the next five to 10 years, he said MJets is confident it should soon be able to procure brand-new aircraft from a leading manufacturer.
Meanwhile, William Heinecke, co-owner and director of MJets, attributed the upward trend in private jet growth to various factors such as the tourism industry’s revival and increased business activities in the region.
These factors, combined with rising demand for personalised aviation services, present significant business opportunities, he said.
“Being considered one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in Southeast Asia, we [MJets] intend to increase investment and expand our aviation network in Asia this year and in the future, cementing leadership in the general aviation industry and striving to become Asia's leading comprehensive private jet service provider,” he said.
Advancing aviation industry
Ng Yeow Meng, WingsOverAsia's founder and managing director, meanwhile, expressed confidence in the partnership, highlighting their shared vision of advancing the ASEAN aviation industry and becoming a major player in Asia’s private jet market.
“With a comprehensive one-stop-shop model that has been growing steadily with significant penetration in the regional fixed-based operator market and training aircraft sales market, combined with our expertise in servicing clients throughout Southeast Asia, we are confident that WingsOverAsia will be an excellent growth partner for MJets,” he said.
He also pledged to support MJets’ goal of becoming Asia’s leading private jet and personal aviation business. As for WOA, he said it intends to enhance its service offerings and expand operations globally, leveraging advanced aviation technology to provide luxury and safety to aircraft owners and operators in Southeast Asia and beyond.
"We want to collaborate with OEM companies that use advanced aviation technology to provide the most exceptional, innovative, luxurious, and safe experiences,” he said. “We have a vision to provide a next-level service experience for aircraft owners and operators in Southeast Asia.”
Founded in 2007, MJets is Thailand’s first comprehensive personal aviation service provider, offering a wide range of services including charter flights, air ambulance, aircraft management and maintenance. It also private jet terminal and VIP lounge services as well as aircraft brokerage and consultation.
Established in 2009, WingsOverAsia is an integrated service provider for business and private aviation, offering a suite of exclusive aviation lifestyle concierge services known as ClubWOA and WOA Flying Club.