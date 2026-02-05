AIT and MIT Convene Regional Policy Workshop on Data-Driven Energy Transition in Asia

The forum brought together senior policymakers, corporate leaders, academicians and climate researchers to examine how data-driven analysis can guide investment, accelerate decarbonization, and strengthen energy security amid rising economic and geopolitical pressures.

Opening the event, AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li called for closer collaboration between research institutions and governments to strengthen policy design in the region.

“Asia’s transition to low-carbon energy systems must be guided by credible data, rigorous modeling, and long-term strategic thinking,” Prof. Li said. “Through deeper collaboration between AIT and MIT, we aim to support governments and industries in making informed decisions that safeguard sustainability while maintaining economic resilience.”





Prof. Christopher Knittel, Associate Dean for Climate and Sustainability at MIT and Director of the MIT Climate Policy Center, emphasized that analytical tools must be paired with direct engagement by decision-makers.

“Effective climate action depends not only on strong analysis, but on sustained dialogue with policymakers and industry leaders,” he noted. “Partnerships like this help bridge research and real-world implementation.”

During the discussions, AIT and MIT shared initial ideas for a joint regional platform to support energy–climate modeling, policy advice, and capacity building for public institutions.