AIT and MIT Convene Regional Policy Workshop on Data-Driven Energy Transition in Asia

The forum brought together senior policymakers, corporate leaders, academicians and climate researchers to examine how data-driven analysis can guide investment, accelerate decarbonization, and strengthen energy security amid rising economic and geopolitical pressures.
Opening the event, AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li called for closer collaboration between research institutions and governments to strengthen policy design in the region.
“Asia’s transition to low-carbon energy systems must be guided by credible data, rigorous modeling, and long-term strategic thinking,” Prof. Li said. “Through deeper collaboration between AIT and MIT, we aim to support governments and industries in making informed decisions that safeguard sustainability while maintaining economic resilience.”
Prof. Christopher Knittel, Associate Dean for Climate and Sustainability at MIT and Director of the MIT Climate Policy Center, emphasized that analytical tools must be paired with direct engagement by decision-makers.
“Effective climate action depends not only on strong analysis, but on sustained dialogue with policymakers and industry leaders,” he noted. “Partnerships like this help bridge research and real-world implementation.”
During the discussions, AIT and MIT shared initial ideas for a joint regional platform to support energy–climate modeling, policy advice, and capacity building for public institutions.
The thematic session, “Accelerating Energy Transition and Climate Action in Asia,” featured keynote addresses by Prof. Yeh Shin-cheng, former Minister of Environment of Taiwan, and Prof. Shobhakar Dhakal, Professor at AIT and Coordinating Lead Author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Speakers underscored the need for integrated energy–climate modeling, mobilization of climate finance, and scenario-based planning to ensure that Asia’s transition is both equitable and economically viable.
A senior panel discussion, moderated by Prof. Li, featured Dr. Siri Jirapongphan, former Minister of Energy of Thailand; Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group CEO and President of Bangchak Corporation PLC; Dr. Naveed Anwar, CEO of CSI Bangkok, Prof. Shin-cheng and Prof. Dhakal. Panelists discussed practical pathways to align national policy frameworks, private-sector investment, and technological innovation.
The event also featured a live demonstration of the En-ROADS climate simulator, an interactive global climate policy tool. Led by Ms. Bethany Patten, Executive Director of the MIT Climate Policy Center, the session showed how combining measures like carbon pricing, renewable energy, and energy efficiency can shift emissions pathways and long-term temperature outcomes.
The demonstration highlighted the growing role of accessible modeling tools in supporting evidence-based policymaking, particularly in emerging economies where long-term infrastructure decisions carry significant climate implications.
The initiative marks a step toward deeper institutional cooperation between AIT and MIT in climate analytics, policy advisory work, and capacity building. It reinforces AIT’s role as a regional platform for science-based policy dialogue and applied energy research in Asia.
The event was supported by Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, CSI Group, and Zhen Ding Tech Group.