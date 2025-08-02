Former PM Srettha buys 7,000kg of flood-hit longans from Phrae farmers, Sansiri group tops 50,000kg in support

Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has stepped in to support longan farmers in Phrae Province hit by severe flooding and plummeting prices. On July 31, he announced via his official Facebook page that he had purchased 7,000 kilograms of longans from local growers.

“A portion of the longans from flood-affected Phrae has been sent to my former company’s staff. I’m thrilled to hear that Sansiri and its partners have already helped purchase over 50,000 kilograms,” he wrote.

Srettha added, “Let’s not waste time questioning why others haven’t helped. Just do what you can. After all, we’re all in the same house.”