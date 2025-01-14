Quality control on all export fruits to be improved

The board has approved raising quality control on export fruits to 100%, covering cadmium, durian worms and sulphur dioxide in longans. Violators could face penalties.

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and relevant agencies have deployed officials to fruit-packing houses to check fruit quality, especially in Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat where new batches of durians are gradually released to the market, minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

She said the ministry will implement new fruit quality control within 10 days to boost consumers’ confidence in Thai durians. The ministry has collaborated with the Department of Internal Trade to deal with durian prices, she added.

Narumon said she and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will talk with the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China to affirm Thailand’s strict measures to boost confidence in the quality of Thai vegetables and fruits.