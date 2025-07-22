Government allocates 1 billion baht to support longan farmers amid surplus crisis

Peerapan Khothong, Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension, stressed that these measures aim not only to address the immediate challenges but also to create long-term structural changes. The plan focuses on improving quality, adding value, and establishing a sustainable market system for longan. If these initiatives continue successfully, they will not only address the current surplus but also secure the livelihoods of farmers and restore global confidence in Thai longan.

The farm-gate price of longan, which stood at 20 baht per kilogram last week, has dropped continuously by 2 baht per day, with the current price (as of July 21, 2025) at 12 baht per kilogram. If the price drops below 10 baht per kilogram, farmers will not cover their costs, as the majority of their expenses are labour-related for harvesting.

The sharp price decline is attributed to the high volume of production, as well as the practice of some longan processing companies (known as “long”) closing their doors to purchases or imposing strict quotas, citing an inability to keep up with the drying capacity.