Luang Por Alongkot steps down as Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu abbot

The scandal has also revived long-standing criticisms, including claims that patients were deliberately kept in poor conditions to generate sympathy and boost donations.

Donation scandal linked to spiritual medium

The controversy stems from suspicions that Seksan “Mor Bee” Sapsubbsakul, a well-known spiritual medium, misused or embezzled donations. Seksan had volunteered at the temple and, in 2019, was granted permission to open a donation account under the name Jaifa Arthornprachanat to support the temple’s AIDS charities.

However, investigators later found that donations were withdrawn in cash instead of being directly transferred to the temple’s account. The Crime Suppression Division reported that the cash withdrawn was often higher than the amounts handed over to the temple.

Seksan claimed he withdrew funds at the abbot’s request, while Luang Por Alongkot insisted it was Seksan’s own initiative. Public suspicion deepened after it emerged that Seksan purchased a luxury home in 2021.

Land purchase raises further suspicion

A second major issue involves the temple’s alleged purchase of more than 760 acres of land using donated funds. The land was not registered under the temple or its foundation but under the name of a private individual—a relative of the temple’s late former manager.

Although the person in whose name the land is registered has expressed willingness to transfer it back, the revelation has raised serious public concerns over the misuse of charitable donations.

Legacy of compassion and criticism

In the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis, when patients were abandoned by families and hospitals, Luang Por Alongkot transformed Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu into a sanctuary. His compassionate work gave thousands of patients dignity in their final days and care for orphans of AIDS victims, earning him national and international praise.

However, criticism grew over the years. Some former volunteers and medical staff claimed the temple resisted modern treatments such as antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. Others accused the temple of keeping patients in poor conditions to attract sympathy and donations. The practice of displaying mummified corpses and bones of deceased patients also drew condemnation as being exploitative.

Donations decline as scandals deepen

The recent scandals have caused widespread public disillusionment and led to a sharp decline in donations. Once celebrated as a beacon of compassion, Luang Por Alongkot now finds his reputation overshadowed by allegations of mismanagement and controversy.

