Wat Rai Khing stops financial aid to hospital despite soliciting donations

Financial Aid Ceased After New Abbot Appointment

Sources from the hospital reported that after Yaem Intrangkrungkao, aged 70, became abbot, transactions from both accounts to the hospital decreased in 2021 and 2022 before completely stopping.

In response, the hospital management sought permission from the temple’s lay management committee to install a new donation box and open a new bank account independent of the abbot’s control.

Hospital Takes Independent Action to Collect Donations

Hospital officials began collecting donations directly from the new box. They also noted that the original two donation boxes remained at the temple, despite no funds being transferred to the hospital from them.

Police Freeze Accounts Amid Embezzlement Investigation

The two bank accounts are among 53 accounts police have frozen linked to Yaem, who was arrested last week on charges of embezzling hundreds of millions of baht from the temple. He and three other suspects are now facing charges and have been remanded in custody.

Police reported that the Metta Pracharak Foundation account and the medical equipment account currently hold only about 1 million baht combined. Authorities are investigating transaction histories to determine the whereabouts of the missing funds.

